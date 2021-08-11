Supervisors are considering new development rules around the county's main source of drinking water: the Occoquan Reservoir

The Occoquan River twists and turns for 25 miles along the border of Prince William and Fairfax counties before it spills into Belmont Bay and the Potomac River. Every weekend, locals and out-of-towners can be spotted coasting up and down the water in boats and kayaks, enjoying its pastoral views. And during the school year, high school students use it for rowing practice.
But the river and its reservoir, both listed among Virginia’s “dirty rivers,” provide another vital resource to thousands of Prince William County residents: drinking water. And some are concerned that increased development near the reservoir and within the river’s far-reaching watershed could further pollute it.
To address the issue, county officials are in the very early stages of studying whether an “overlay district” – or a special type of land-use designation – is needed to help protect the reservoir from becoming further polluted, although it is unclear, so far, what kind of development restrictions the district could entail and how much land it will cover.
“It’s a very important issue for not only the county, but the whole region,” Tom Smith, Prince William County’s director of public works, said during an Aug. 3 board of county supervisors meeting. “ ... How are current [development] practices within this watershed affecting the water quality?”
The Fairfax County Service Authority manages the Occoquan Reservoir and cleans the drinking water it generates at Griffith Water Treatment plant. The water is then pumped into homes throughout the eastern side of Prince William and Fairfax counties.
The water originates in the Occoquan watershed, where streams and creeks flow into the Occoquan River. The watershed stretches across four counties: Prince William, Fairfax, Loudoun and Fauquier. But the bulk of the watershed is in Prince William. It covers 66% of county’s total land area and includes tributaries like Broad Run, Bull Run and Cedar Run.
In 2020, the Occoquan River, the reservoir, Bull Run, Broad Run and Cedar Run were all listed as “impaired waters” by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality due to unsafe levels of industrial pollutants and E. coli.
In Fairfax County, the banks of the Occoquan Reservoir are largely protected from new development by Fountainhead Regional Park. Nearly 40 years ago, in 1982, Fairfax downzoned 41,000 acres of land in the watershed adjacent to the reservoir, further limiting development near the reservoir.
In Prince William, however, much of the reservoir’s shoreline is already taken up by homes and townhome communities. And further inland, large swaths of the watershed are heavily developed with residential, commercial and industrial uses in areas such as Manassas, Manassas Park, Gainesville and Bristow.
“The area adjacent to the [Occoquan] reservoir is primarily already developed. So, as we talk about water quality, we’ve got to look at not only future development, which is certainly an issue, but we’ve got to look at current practices within the watershed that’s already developed,” Smith told the county board.
The county’s planning department staff is gathering information and evaluating the county’s design standards and development practices in relation to the reservoir's water quality. They will bring recommendations for initiating a zoning text amendment for an overlay district in September, according to county documents.
The board of county supervisors will then take a vote on whether to pursue creating the zoning text amendment at that time.
Concerns surface amid debate over rural area development
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, directed county staff to begin work on creating an overlay district in November 2020, following several controversial development proposals approved by the board. One of those was the Va. 28 bypass project, which would border Flat Branch stream in Manassas and cross Bull Run into Fairfax County.
The directive was accepted by the board without objection from any individual supervisors, meaning no vote needed to be taken for the directive to move forward.
At the time, Vega said many of her constituents are concerned increased development throughout the county could impact the county’s drinking water.
Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye (D), whose district borders much of the Occoquan River and reservoir in Prince William County, said he is looking forward to “reviewing staff findings that can inform board decisions on maintaining – and even improving – the water quality of the Occoquan Reservoir.”
"Serving the Occoquan District, I am particularly aware of the importance of protecting our waterways,” Boddye said in an email.
As supervisors have debated allowing more development – including data centers – in the county’s “rural crescent,” some residents who rely on private wells for drinking water have raised concerns about how that kind of development might affect groundwater. The county is preparing options and recommendations for a groundwater study to be considered by the board.
The last groundwater study conducted in Prince William was in 1997.
Directive follows decade-old effort by community groups
The Mid-County Civic Association has been pursuing the creation of an Occoquan Reservoir overlay district for more than a decade. The association’s committee published a report with a list of recommendations for a potential overlay district in 2011 that addressed both watershed pollution and groundwater concerns near the reservoir.
Their plan entails creating protections extending one mile inland from the reservoir extending from the Town of Occoquan to the City of Manassas Park. It includes restrictions on any future development in that area to one home per 5 acres and extending the minimum setbacks for any construction or clearing from 100 feet to 150 feet from the reservoir.
It also recommends reducing pollutant runoff, improving stormwater facilities and preventing “inappropriate” infill development or redevelopment in existing urban areas near the reservoir.
“The committee felt that the closer you get to the Occoquan Reservoir, the more important it is to have strong protections for the drinking water and streams, and lower housing density,” said Mid-County Civic Association President Martin Jeter.
The Prince William Conservation Alliance, a local nonprofit, is also backing plans for an overlay district. But, according to Executive Director Kim Hosen, the group is advocating for development restrictions throughout the entire Occoquan watershed, which spans two-thirds of the county’s landmass.
“It’s important that the overlay apply to the entire watershed. Addressing problems in the upper reaches of the watershed and the headwaters is of critical importance ... If you screw up the headwaters, you’ll never recover,” Hosen said.
Prince William County planners are also taking steps to comply with new, state-mandated rules that incorporate climate change into Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act, some of which could overlap or be integrated into the planning of the Occoquan Reservoir overlay district, Smith said.
The new rules require local governments within the Chesapeake Bay Resource Protection Area to assess how climate and sea-level rise impact new development. Climate change is causing sea levels to rise along Virginia’s coastline and an increase in intense rainstorms throughout the mid-Atlantic region, resulting in more frequent and severe flooding.
“Some of the language in these new regulations are difficult to interpret and apply to local requirements. So, we’re waiting and working with [the department of environmental quality] as well as the region to come up with some guidance,” Smith said.
The county has three years to update its ordinances to reflect the new changes to the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.