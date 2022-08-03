Prince William County will have about $12.5 million in extra cash to spend this year as a result of some confusion about the fate of the state’s former 2.5% sales tax on groceries. On Tuesday, the board of county supervisors voted to spend some of the money on one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 for county government employees.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1 with one abstention on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to award one-time bonuses of $1,000 to full-time employees, $500 to part-time employees and $250 for seasonal employees. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, voted against the measure, while Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, abstained.
The money will come from the county’s share of its projected $12.5 million in annual proceeds from the current 1% tax on groceries – all of which is now going to local governments.
The Virginia General Assembly voted earlier this year to reduce the state’s tax on groceries from 2.5% to 1%. Initially, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) proposed eliminating the tax altogether, but a compromise resulted in lawmakers retaining the 1% portion for localities.
Because negotiations about the fate of the grocery tax were in flux last spring while the county supervisors were debating the fiscal year 2023 budget, county staff left the local proceeds from the grocery tax out of its calculations, Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson told the supervisors during their Aug. 2 meeting.
Under the county’s revenue-sharing agreement with Prince William County schools, which directs 57% of general fund tax revenues to the school division, the county government’s share of the money is about $5.3 million, while the school division will receive $7.1 million.
The county’s more than 6,000 employees will likely receive the bonuses in September, Johnson said.
The vote came after some back-and-forth discussion about whether the county should delay a decision about what to do with the money until at least December, when the status of the overall economy might be clearer. Candland, in particular, argued for a wait-and-see approach while also blaming inflation on government spending.
“At some point, the government has got to stand up and say, no more spending. No more handouts. No more distribution of wealth from one group to another,” Candland said during the debate. “… This money is here because people were overtaxed. Hopefully we can wait on this and put it toward something people want it to go toward.”
But other supervisors praised the county staff’s work during the pandemic and lamented not being able to include a cost-of-living increase into the budget they adopted in late April. The overall $3.8 billion spending plan included a 6% raise for county government employees.
The school division’s $1.5 billion budget for the current fiscal year included an extra $80 million to award staff average raises of 7%. Another $20 million was budgeted to boost the annual salaries of beginning and mid-level teachers. Taken together, the measures increased the pay of some school division employees by as much as 10%, school division officials said during the school board’s budget discussions.
Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler (D) said the supervisors likely would have given county employees some kind of cost-of-living increase on top of the 6% raise had their share of the grocery tax money been worked into the county’s spending plan.
“I have no problem with giving this to the employees now. I think where we are being fiscally conservative is we’re not giving them a COLA,” she added. “This is considered one-time money … because we don’t know if whether the General Assembly will get rid of the 1% next year, so we don’t want to embed it into the budget.”
Vega said she would abstain from the vote because while she supports the idea of showing appreciation to the county’s staff members and first responders, waiting on the bonuses is more “prudent.”
“We are constantly putting a Band-aid on a major, major thing in need of repair,” Vega said of the county’s inability to fill vacancies and retain staff. “…The prudent thing would be to wait and see how things play out, and then we can make a more informed decision.”
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, voted with the board’s Democratic majority to support the bonuses. She said she is concerned about inflation and considers the bonuses a way to help county staff deal with rising prices while also showing the board’s appreciation for their work.
Before the vote, however, Lawson pressed for details on the county’s overall finances. In response, Michelle Attreed, the county’s chief financial officer, told the board the county’s overall tax receipts have been strong and that the county is on track to end the year with a surplus of more than $42 million.
“I am going to support this resolution because of my growing concerns about our police department and the overwhelming number of vacancies,” Lawson said. “I want to send [county staff] the message that we definitely support them, and we don’t want them looking for jobs elsewhere.”
The bonus will be the third for county employees since the pandemic began. Back in January 2021, the county board awarded full-time staff a stipend of $500 and part-time workers, stipends of $250, which were paid for through the county’s general fund, Attreed said in a Wednesday, Aug. 3 email.
Then, in December 2021, the county board approved “premium pay” of $1,000 for eligible full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees, paid for with federal American Relief Plan Act funding. The money was provided to medium/high risk “essential” permanent employees earning less than $114,000. Public safety sworn employees earning more than $114,000 received the premium payments funded by the general fund, Attreed said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.