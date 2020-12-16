The Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday to give most county employees, including first responders, a bonus of $500 for full-time workers and $250 for part-time workers in recognition of their service during the coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution was proposed by at-large Chair Ann Wheeler a week earlier after the board was told the county would not be able to implement across-the-board, 3% pay raises for county employees as a result of fiscal impacts from the coronavirus pandemic. The 3% raises were not included in the fiscal year 2021 budget the supervisors approved in April, but the board had hoped to revisit them in January 2021.
County Executive Chris Martino said the bonuses would cost $2.2 million. Martino noted that some nearby jurisdictions, such as Stafford County, have also approved one-time bonuses for their employees.
The bonuses exclude sworn sheriff and adult detention center staff who will receive a bonus from the state government in December, as well as school division employees. School division employees received an average 2.8% “step” increase in the 2021 budget, but additional 2% cost-of-living increases initially planned for school employees were eliminated as part of pandemic-driven budget cuts.
Supervisors praised the efforts of county workers during the pandemic. Many have not been able to work remotely, such as the county’s first responders and the employees who help run the board’s bi-weekly meetings. Several fire and rescue employees came to the meeting to encourage the board to pass the resolution.
“We’ve been working remotely and working from home. First responders don’t get that luxury,” said Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, who is a volunteer firefighter. “They’re in the streets on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, fighting this battle.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
