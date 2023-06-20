Supervisor Victor Angry fended off a challenge Tuesday from fellow Democrat Nate Murphy, in a tight race. With 16 of 17 precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m., Angry had 1,922 votes to Murphy's 1,818 votes and was ahead of Murphy by 104 votes. Angry garnered 51.39% of the 3,740 votes cast in the race, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Angry's primary win all but guarantees him a second full-term on the county board. As of June 20, no Republicans or independents had yet filed for the seat, meaning Angy will likely be unopposed in November.
Murphy, 35, a Hylton High School football coach and social studies teacher, garnered about (percent) of the votes cast.
Angry, who is originally from Florida and now lives in Dale City, was the first Black Prince William County supervisor when he was elected in early 2019 and was the first Black command sergeant major in the U.S. Army National Guard. He is also a volunteer firefighter.
Angry said he is running for a second full term on the county board to finish the projects he started during his first term, including the Quartz District, a housing and commercial development in Dale City. He also wants to improve the county’s transportation and increase the commercial tax base by bringing businesses into the county, including data centers.
Angry was a leading proponent of the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway. He proposed the comprehensive plan amendment underlying the development in 2021.
“Although Prince William County was born out of a bedroom community, we are no longer a bedroom community,” Angry said.
Angry has not said whether he will support three more rezonings that will help bring the PW Digital Gateway to fruition. The PW Digital Gateway would bring 28 to 34 data centers to 1,600 acres along Pageland Lane directly north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Angry says he hopes to eventually get 35% of the county’s local tax revenue from commercial sources such as businesses. Commercial tax revenues currently comprise 20% to 25% of the county's tax base..
Angry said he also hopes to build an indoor sports facility, which he says he would be free for young people to engage them in their community and prevent them from becoming involved in crime. He also supports putting more funding toward school safety measures such as the Evolv weapons-detection system that will be installed in the county’s 35 middle and high schools this fall.
