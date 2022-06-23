Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry, a Democrat, was present at Yesli Vega’s election night party Tuesday evening and snapped a photo with Vega and her supporters. Now, local Democrats are calling on Angry to explain why he attended the party and what it means.
Angry represents the Neabsco District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Vega, a Republican, represents the Coles District. On Tuesday, June 21, Vega won a six-way primary to become the Republican’s nominee for Congress in Virginia’s newly drawn 7th District. Vega will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) in the Nov. 8 election.
Tonya James, chair of the Prince William County Democratic Committee, said Thursday morning she heard about a photo circulating of Vega and Angry “from several people” in the local Democratic Committee and confirmed that “members are upset about it.”
“We’ve invited Supervisor Angry to address the membership” of the local Democratic Committee, “and we’re trying to nail down a time for that,” she added.
In an interview Thursday morning, Angry said he didn’t set out to attend Vega’s party at the Electric Palm restaurant in Woodbridge but ended up there to pick up an $8,000 donation check to support a theater and robotics summer camp for local middle school students. Angry said he met Andy Garrett, head of The Garrett Companies, a residential and commercial developer, to pick up the check from him “and a couple of other developers who wanted to be a part of this,” Angry said of the camp.
Once at the Electric Palm, Angry said he sat in the back to just observe “and see how the night played out.”
Angry said he eventually greeted Vega at the party to shake her hand and congratulate her on her win. At some point, he was asked to take a picture with Vega, Garrett and two other Vega supporters, he said.
Angry said he wanted to congratulate Vega on her campaign as a show of respect. He noted that it was an exciting night for her and her family.
Angry added that he is “a people person” and that he “likes Yesli Vega” even if he doesn’t agree with her politics. Angry said he has already endorsed Spanberger in the race. He said he asked Vega not to use the pictures for campaign purposes, and she agreed.
Angry expressed some frustration with local Democrats for criticizing him for taking the picture, noting that as a retired National Guardsman he has never been overly political and is open to making friends on both sides of the aisle. Angry retired in 2011 after a 23-year career as an active-duty soldier with the U.S. Army and National Guard.
“You can’t even be a human being in times this this without people dragging you through the mud for taking a picture,” he added.
James said Angry made it clear to her that his appearance at the party and in the picture “does not indicate an endorsement” for Vega.
James also said she understands that Angry is “not a typical politician.”
“Being in the military allows you to get along with a lot of different people, including those whose views are different from yours,” said James, who is a retired Marine. Still, she added: “There’s no way I’m ever going to be in a picture with Yesli Vega.”
Donation comes from developer involved in ‘Jefferson Plaza’ project
The donation from the developers, however, might raise more questions for Angry. Andy Garrett is president of The Garrett Companies, which is a “partner” in “Jefferson Plaza,” an affordable housing development proposed for North Woodbridge that won a recommendation for approval from the Prince William County Planning Commission Wednesday night.
Garrett confirmed his role in the development and his contribution to the camp in an interview Thursday morning.
Garrett said he and the other developers “were helping out in a charitable way” to pay for Chik-fil-A meals that Angry had arranged for the 40 middle school campers and 20 volunteers involved in the five-week theater and robotics camp, which is being offered by the nonprofit Creative and Performing Arts Center.
The Garrett Companies lists Jefferson Plaza as among its portfolio projects featured on its website. Garrett said his company is working on the project with Folger Pratt, which “owns thousands of apartments in Prince William County.” The proposal aims to redevelop about 8 acres at U.S. 1 and Mount Pleasant Drive, the site of an aging shopping center, into 240 apartments that would be rented to people making up to 60% of the area median income.
On Wednesday, June 23, the day after Vega’s election night celebration, the project won unanimous approval from the Prince William County Planning Commission despite numerous objections raised by the county’s planning staff, which recommended denial of the project.
The county staff noted the project exceeds the density guidelines set out in the Woodbridge Small Area Plan, which the supervisors adopted for the area, and is comprised of low-rise buildings instead of the high-rise structures intended for the area. The shorter height requires the apartments to be spread among seven buildings, limiting open space and buffers, which were all concerns raised by planning staff.
The planning commission approved the project with several conditions, some of which addressed the building design, buffers, open space and parking.
Final approval of the Jefferson Plaza project lies with the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. A date for public hearing on the project has not yet been set.
When asked why he accepted a donation for the camp from someone involved in a project before the board, Angry responded saying he is “not sure of that proposal,” meaning the Jefferson Plaza project.
He added: “Mr. Garrett has been a big supporter of the Boys and Girls Club and the check went right to CAPAC, and not me. In the interest of time, I reached out to those who I felt supported our youth in a time of emergency.”
