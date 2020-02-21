Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson will hold a public town hall meeting Monday to discuss “the Devlin community,” a 516-home development proposed for about 270 undeveloped acres near Devlin and Linton Hall roads.
The project is the latest iteration of what once was called the “Stone Haven” project. That now-defunct development at one time proposed more than 1,800 homes on about 700 acres in the same area.
Lawson’s opposition to original Stone Haven project led to the land owners withdrawing their rezoning application in 2015.
The earlier plan offered a proffered site for Prince William County’s 13th high school, which also evaporated when the project failed. As a result, the school division ended up purchasing a site of about 80 acres for the new high school in the same area at a cost of about $13 million.
The Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval in September 2018 on the latest plan for the site – the “Devlin community” -- a project proposed by developer Stanley Martin.
The project sat for more than a year but now has a Tuesday, March 10, hearing before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, which will render a final decision on the rezoning.
It will be the first major development to come before the board since its five new members were elected last November.
Brentsville Planning Commissioner Patty McKay, Lawson’s appointee, was the sole vote against the Devlin community rezoning in 2018. McKay voiced concerns about the impact on roads and schools of so many new residents.
Lawson said she shared those concerns at the time and remains wary of the project. Lawson further said the developer had tried to get the project on the board’s agenda last December before the former supervisors left office.
“I was successful in stopping that last-minute hearing, however they have now requested a public hearing date and a vote on Tuesday, March 10,” Lawson said in a statement. “I do not believe the residents’ concerns have been addressed with this application.”
Lawson said the development will impact the Linton Hall corridor, including roads and schools.
“A development this dense will have considerable impact on the surrounding neighborhoods. At this time, I have concerns about the additional strain on our schools, our roads, and other services,” Lawson said in an email to area residents.
Developer: 'a beautiful community.'
Truett Young, a Stanley Martin vice president, says he plans to attend the town hall meeting and will be available to answer questions.
Young said he, too, has been meeting with community members to explain the project and the changes that have been made since the planning commission recommended approval more than a year ago.
For one thing, the number of homes proposed has been reduced from 551 to 516. Also the number of homes with lots of at least 10,000 square feet -- the largest lots in the subdivision -- has increased from 14 to 31.
Most of the lots are between 7,100 and 7,800 square feet. All of the homes are single-family -- there are no townhomes -- which are expected to be priced in the "low $600,000s," and would be ready by 2022, according to Stanley Martin.
The project fully conforms to the county's comprehensive plan in terms of land-use, roads, and parks and recreation facilities and would help alleviate the county's housing shortage, which is pushing up home prices, Young said.
"And it's going to be a great addition to Prince William County," Young added. "I mean, it's just a beautiful neighborhood."
The homes are estimated to generate about 351 school-age students, including 151 at the elementary level, 84 at the middle school level and 116 at the high school level.
Of the area’s schools, the middle and high schools are overcrowded now and will remain so in 10 years, even with the addition of a 2,557-student 13th high school, which is scheduled to open in 2021, according to a school division impact statement.
Nearby Chris Yung Elementary, while not currently overcrowded, is slated to be overcrowded in 10 years with no direct relief currently planned.
The new capital improvement plan under consideration by the school division retains an 11-room addition to Gainesville Middle School, the closest middle school to the proposed development, to be finished by 2022.
The school division is also discussing a six-room addition to Ronald Reagan Middle School in Gainesville, also to be completed in 2022, but is considering pushing back previously proposed 11-room additions to Bull Run and Marsteller middle schools beyond 2030.
The Prince William County School Board has a standing policy of not supporting any developments in areas where schools exceed 100% capacity.
The school division has not yet released an updated school impact plan for the Devlin Community since the revisions to the project, Young said.
The project will however offer the county about $27.6 million in proffers, including about $10.6 million to offset impacts to local schools and $13 million for local roads.
A 2016 Virginia law sharply limited the amount of proffers local governments can request from developers in connection with rezonings. The "Devlin Community" application was submitted to the county before the new law took effect, meaning the old rules can apply.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
Only a matter of time until those opposed to the development will be paid off and will coincidentally (insert emoji) flip their vote(s). Pretty soon no one will be able/want to drive anywhere because it will be so congested, taxes and home values will continue to skyrocket, then we'll have increased crime, pollution, and a homeless epidemic. Let's keep some dang trees in the area! And if you absolutely have to build new homes, stop mowing down the entire site and build within the trees, and stop putting 3,000+ sq ft homes 20 feet apart! 1 acre minimum sites!
