Following last week’s fatal police shooting of a 79-year-old Dumfries man, Supervisor Kenny Boddye has announced his intention to create a civilian review board that would have the authority to investigate police use-of-force incidents and to take disciplinary action against police officers who break the rules.
The announcement comes just days after Prince William County police officers shot and killed Kurtis Kay Frevert, 79, outside his home in the Four Seasons community, outside Dumfries, on Thursday, Dec. 10. Police were called after a family member reported that Frevert was armed and making concerning statements. Five officers discharged their weapons during the incident.
All five have since been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of investigations being conducted by both the Prince William County Police Department and the Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney's office. The officers have not been accused of any wrongdoing.
The most recent police shooting was the third in Prince William County in four years, and the second fatal police shooting to occur during that time.
Boddye, D-Occoquan, said in a press release on Monday that creating “a civilian review board will both increase accountability and foster additional trust between the Prince William County Police Department and the community it serves.”
Civilian review boards are citizen-led, municipal bodies with the power to conduct investigations of citizen complaints, police misconduct and abuse, and to review internal police investigations.
A new law passed by the Virginia General Assembly allows city councils and county boards of supervisors to create civilian review boards starting July 1. The measure was one of numerous police reforms Virginia lawmakers passed in response to nationwide protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The county currently has a “citizen's advisory board” created in 2017 by former-Police Chief Barry Barnard. It includes several dozen community members and organizations who serve in an advisory role to the police department but does not have the oversight authority of a civilian review board.
Boddye said Monday he planned to introduce a directive to county staff at today’s board of county supervisors’ meeting to begin drafting a proposal to create a civilian review board. The directive could be called to a vote if any supervisors object to the idea. The board’s Republican supervisors did not immediately return emails requesting comment Tuesday morning.
Boddye said his plans to create such a panel in Prince William County predates Thursday’s shooting in Dumfries, but he said that the incident “only heightens the need” for more trust and transparency between the community and local law enforcement.
Washington D.C. news outlet DCist reported Monday that 40% of people arrested in Prince William County in 2019 were African American, according to the county police department. African Americans make up just 22% of the overall population of the county.
“Long before George Floyd, long before this incident in Dumfries, a lot of folks that have wanted to have a good way of building trust between law enforcement and the community at-large. And I think this is a really, really great way to do it,” Boddye said.
Boddye said he spent the last few weeks discussing the idea of a civilian review board with community leaders, law enforcement and fellow supervisors and said “their insight and recommendations will be incorporated” into the directive. He said ensuring that community leaders, criminal justice stakeholders and police have a seat at the table as the county moves forward with the process would be critical.
Prince William County NAACP President Cozy Bailey said Tuesday morning that the local NAACP is backing the move to create a civilian review board in the county.
“We think that we should have a civilian review board here that has the full authority that the legislation allows,” Bailey said. “We have what I consider to be a very good working relationship with our police department now and our intent always is to make something good even better. We think that the oversight responsibilities that are delineated in that legislature would help us to do that.”
Bailey, who serves on the county’s citizen’s advisory board, said that a review board “with teeth” would help to increase trust between the community and local law enforcement “because it provides independent oversight over the police department.”
Bailey noted that the “police department has fairly good relationships with the community at large.” But said that “as the community demographics have changed, there has been some distrust that have come up for a variety of reasons.”
“I believe that if we move to a civilian review board in this county with teeth, it will better serve the police department that will better serve the community, and Prince William County will continue to move forward in a very positive way,” Bailey said.
How about Just Behave?
ya like this is needed jeez waste of time and money look at the stuation
Civilians know nothing about police work or duties. Pwc citizens better be careful or it will end up like Baltimore or DC. Loaded with crime and police not responding or even caring.
Much needed, a few years ago a young person, age 15, 100lbs 5'3" was killed unnecessarily in Gainesville by a PWC Police Officer. Several YouTube videos online showing PWC Police abusing residents of PWC.
