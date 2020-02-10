Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin will co-host a Latino Roundtable along with Comité Hispano of Prince William County on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Several representatives from prominent local Latino organizations will speak and answer questions at the event, including CASA, Edu-Futuro, Tenants and Workers United and Virginia Coalition of Latino Organizations, according to a press release about the event.
The event is open to the public. The aim is to inform the community of impacts from possible upcoming state legislation such as driver’s licenses for all and Virginia tuition equity.
Franklin, D-Woodbridge, will attend to hear from the community about issues impacting the Latino community in the Woodbridge district, the press release said.
