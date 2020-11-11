A plan to remake the 92-acre Kline farm outside Manassas into a 251-home mixed-use community is once again on hold after developer Stanley Martin asked to defer an upcoming public hearing before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, whose district includes the Kline farm property, announced the deferral on her Facebook page Tuesday. A public hearing for the development had been scheduled for the supervisors’ Nov. 17 meeting.
“Stanley Martin Homes has requested a deferral on the Kline Farm Development scheduled for 11/17 until a date uncertain,” Vega said in her post.
Truett Young, a Stanley Martin vice president for the Metro D.C. area, did not immediately return a call for comment on Wednesday morning.
The development is planned for a 92-acre farm in Manassas that was previously home to the Kline Dairy Farm, which ceased production in 1989. The plan requires a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning and special-use permit, all of which received the endorsement of the planning commission in late 2019.
The application includes an arrangement for 120 “two-over-two” condominiums, 74 townhouses and 57 single-family homes surrounding a 145,000-square-foot commercial center. It also includes a CVS pharmacy with a drive-thru window, which requires a special-use permit.
The development also pledges 24 acres for an elementary school site should the Prince William County school division decide to build a school there. If the school division opts not to take the site, the plan calls for the acreage to be turned into parkland.
The property, which sits at the corner of the Prince William County Parkway and Liberia Avenue, has been opposed by many county residents who disapprove of developing one of the few remaining untouched parcels of farmland in Manassas.
