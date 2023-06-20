Supervisor Jeanine Lawson handily won the Republican nomination to run for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in November, beating her opponent Ken Knarr with 81.3% of the more than 12,000 votes cast in the countywide race, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Lawson, 53, has represented the Brentsville District on the county board since 2014. She will now compete in the Nov. 7 general election against Democratic incumbent Ann Wheeler/Democrat Deshundra Jefferson/ the Democratic nominee.
A resident of Prince William County since 1995, Lawson grew up in Iowa and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Northern Iowa.
Lawson says that she is running because of “rising taxes” and “skyrocketing crime” in the county and says Wheeler has “disregarded and dismissed” the concerns of county residents.
Lawson has been an outspoken opponent of the Prince William Gateway and the Devlin Technology Park, two controversial data center projects that are in the process of being rezoned.
She said that the county should “take a pause” on further data center development because while building sizes have increased, the county’s development standards have not kept up to sufficiently mitigate their impacts on surrounding homes and businesses.
“I compare old data (centers) to new data (center) rezoning cases like the Geico gecko to Godzilla,” Lawson said. “What used to be requests for 30 feet in height, quiet, somewhat obscure buildings are now requests for massive, 110-foot-tall buildings, in plain sight, that can also be noisy.”
Lawson opposes the PW Digital Gateway largely because of its size and location. The development proposes 28 to 34 data centers of up to 110 feet in height on about 1,600 acres of the formerly protected rural crescent just north of Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Prior to the adoption of the county's new comprehensive plan, which Lawson opposed, development in the the county’s rural crescent was limited to one home per 10 acres and extensions of the public sewer lines were largely prohibited. The county established the rural crescent in 1998 to put the brakes on residential sprawl.
Lawson also wants to strengthen the county’s police department by hiring and retaining more officers.
“A fully staffed department allows officers to be proactive with community engagement, working directly with specific neighborhood, church and school needs,” Lawson said.
