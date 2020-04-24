Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will hold a virtual town hall meeting Friday with the David Westcott, the county’s legislative affairs liaison.
Bailey represents the Potomac District on the board of county supervisors.
Westcott will offer an update on the recently concluded session of the state General Assembly, according to a news release.
The town hall meeting will begin at 12 noon. Residents can access the town hall from Bailey’s Facebook page and Twitter account.
