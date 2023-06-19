Incumbent Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey fended off a challenge from fellow Democrat Kim Short in Tuesday's primary election, according to still unofficial election results.
With 16 of 17 precincts reporting as of about 11:30 p.m., Bailey was ahead of Short by 2,084 votes, garnering 72.05% of the votes counted.
Bailey, 68, of Dumfries, was first elected in 2019. She will go on to compete in the November general election against Republican Verndell Robinson.
Bailey was one of the first Black women elected to the Prince William Board of Supervisors. Bailey has been a driving force behind the county’s developing Crisis Receiving Center and says that mental health will be one of the focuses of her second term along with affordable housing and public safety.
Bailey is an advocate for increased mental health education in schools along with accessible resources for people in crisis.
“Mental health is such a sensitive subject, and it’s gotten worse because of COVID-19,” Bailey said. “Nationally, it’s been swept under the rug for too long.”
Bailey is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, and has a degree in communications and a master’s degree in human resources. She worked for Xerox and other corporations before founding her own event-planning business. She is also a military wife. Her husband, the Rev. Cozy Bailey, is a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel.
Like her fellow Democratic supervisors, Bailey voted last November to approve a comprehensive plan amendment paving the way for the Prince William Digital Gateway, a massive new industrial corridor that would open the county’s formerly protected rural crescent to data centers for the first time.
In the run up to today’s primary, Bailey would not say whether she will support the three rezoning applications that need the county board’s approval to bring the project to fruition.
