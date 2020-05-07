Prince William County schools Superintendent Steven Walts suspended his Twitter account Thursday amid an outside investigation into a complaint alleging his exchanges with students violated school division policy.
The move comes after the school board announced late Wednesday night that it sought an outside investigation into Walts' Twitter exchanges with students, which are at the center of a complaint filed by Gainesville resident Guy Morgan.
Morgan does not have children in Prince William County schools but is a longtime supporter of Ryan Sawyers, a former school board chairman who resigned in 2018 after unsuccessfully calling on Walts to resign.
Walts made the announcement via a video posted to his Twitter account. He called the complaint a "personal and partisan attack" and an attempt to "smear and slander him for political purposes."
Although he did not mention Sawyers or Morgan by name, Walts accused them of "bullying and attacking students online" without providing examples of such comments.
Contacted Thursday, Morgan denied bullying or interacting with students on Walts' Twitter account and said his complaint had nothing to do with politics. Morgan filed two complaints with the school division alleging violations to various school division regulations after he made a Freedom of Information Act request for messages Walts exchanged with students via Twitter.
"I never interact with kids on his Twitter account, to my knowledge," Morgan said. "I would never bully a kid. ... If he's talking about me like that, I'll consider it defamation and I'll take the appropriate action."
Also Morgan questioned Walts use of taxpayer time and money to make the Twitter video, calling it "incredibly irresponsible."
Morgan said Thursday he filed the FOIA request after hearing from a friend that his teenage son received a direct message from Walts via Twitter.
In his video message, Walts did not address the substance of Morgan's complaint, which alleges Walts violated the school division's regulations on computer use that require employee social media accounts to be used only for educational and official communications.
Morgan's complaint also alleged Walts' messages violated the school division's standards of professional conduct, which prohibit school employees from following students’ personal social media accounts and bar any non-email electronic communication with students except in emergencies.
Walts said he "welcome[s]" the school board's decision to review the complaints and said he chose to "temporarily cease" using his account "with great disappointment."
"This communication channel has helped thousands of individuals with the assistance they needed. This includes students in crisis, teachers who have expressed concerns, and parents seeking help," Walts said. "It has been an important and useful resource, and I am closing it only until the smear campaign is brought into the light of day for what it is."
Walts noted his Twitter account is an "official" account, not a personal account, and thus is managed in part by the school division's communications office, as per a school division regulation.
Correction: This story has been updated to note that Walts did not mention Sawyers or Morgan by name in his video. An earlier version erroneously said Walts did mention them. The Times regrets the error.
