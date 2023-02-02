Prince William County Superintendent LaTanya McDade has proposed a $1.6 billion budget for the coming school year that School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef called “slightly tighter than prior budgets” but still adds about 300 new positions while offering teachers and staff a 5% salary increase.
The spending plan reflects a 6.9% increase over the school division’s current budget and projects an enrollment of 91,631 students next fall. That’s about 1,400 more than were enrolled as of Sept. 30, 2022, and a slight uptick from the pre-pandemic 2019 enrollment of 91,526.
Like many school divisions across the country, Prince William County saw enrollment at its 100 public schools dip by about 2,400 students from 2019 to 2020, but its numbers have since rebounded over the past two years.
In presenting the budget on Wednesday, Feb. 1, McDade noted that the tens of millions in COVID-19 relief funding the school division has received since 2020 “is coming to an end, but the needs of our students have grown.”
Accordingly, McDade explained that the budget will use local funds to continue to pay for about 76 positions that were added during the pandemic with the help of COVID-19 relief money. They include 62 parent liaison positions and 14 instructional coaches, which will cost the school division about $3.7 million.
The budget also dedicates about $3.7 million to cover the 65.5 “security assistants” that were hired this year to provide a uniformed guards at each of the county’s elementary schools, which are generally not assigned a “school resource officer.” Each high school and three middle schools have their own SROs, which are all sworn Prince William County police officers, while the remaining 14 middle schools share officers that rotate among the schools.
About one-third of the new positions are listed under “learning and achievement.” They include 75 additional special-education teacher assistants, projected to cost about $2.8 million. That’s on top of the 100 special ed teacher assistants and the 88 kindergarten classroom assistants that were added last year.
Not included in the budget, however, is an allocation for the weapon-detection systems the school board discussed during their joint meeting with the Prince William Board of County Supervisors last week.
The school board is considering installing “Evolv Express” systems at all 30 middle and high schools as soon as next school year. But because the board hasn’t made a final decision, the estimated $10 to $15 million cost is not included in the budget, Lateef said in an interview after the school board meeting.
During the meeting, McDade announced that the Evolve systems would be set up for the public to try at three upcoming meetings around the county. They are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Gainesville High School; Monday, Feb. 27 at Freedom High School and Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Woodbridge Senior High School, all at 7 p.m.
A special webinar on the systems will be offered on Thursday, March 2, also at 7 p.m., she said.
“We want to hear from the public. What if the public comes, and they are overwhelmingly against it? We may not want to move forward with it," Lateef said in an interview after the meeting. "We suspect that the public, just from what we’re hearing, are behind it.”
Lateef said that if the public reaction is positive, the school board expects to ask for additional funding from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to pay for the equipment.
The school division gets about 44% of its overall funding from Prince William County's general fund tax dollars, which primarily come from real estate taxes and personal property or car taxes. The school division also gets a share of the county’s 4% meals tax and a new tax on cigarettes, which the supervisors imposed for the current fiscal year. Under the county's "revenue sharing agreement," 57.23% of all the county's general fund tax revenue goes to the school division.
The school division is expecting about $777.4 million in funding from the county next school year, which is an increase of about $57.4 million or 8% over the current year, according to the budget documents shared on the school division website.
The school division was expecting to receive about $761.6 million in state funding for next school year, or an increase of about 4%. But the division could see that cut by $10.7 million, however, as a result of a mistake by the Virginia Department of Education that overstated school divisions' state funding by about $200 million across the state.
Courtesy of Virginia Mercury
The mistake was the result of a funding calculator on the VDOE website that failed to incorporate the state’s “local composite index.” The multiplier is tied to the relative wealth of Virginia localities and adjusts state funding based on the amount of local tax revenues generated in each county.
The mistake translates into a $4 million reduction in expected state funding for Prince William County schools this year, school division Chief Financial Officer John Wallingford said during the meeting.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has called on the General Assembly to make up the difference for school divisions, but that fix has not yet been announced.
If the state doesn’t come through with the full amount, the school division will have to “sharpen our pencils … and probably make some tough decisions about what we might not be able to do,” McDade said.
“Sharpen knives for cuts,” Lateef added.
Already baked into the budget is the extra $41 million Prince William County transferred to the school division last month as a result of unexpectedly high local tax revenues in the current fiscal year. That money will be used to offset rising construction costs for capital improvement projects, Wallingford said in an interview after the meeting.
Expected state and local tax revenues are preliminary and are subject to the final approval of the state and county budgets.
Overall, McDade’s proposed budget reflects a significantly smaller revenue boost than the school division enjoyed for this school year. The 2022-23 budget offered a 14% increase in revenue over the previous year, largely driven by a 20% increase in state funding, which was one of the largest year-over-year increases ever, Lateef and Wallingford said.
Teachers and staff received a 7% salary increase for the current year, and salaries of some mid-level teaching positions got larger boosts to make them more competitive with surrounding school divisions.
Lateef prefaced the budget discussion by noting that previous teacher and staff raises have resulted in the school division offering the third-highest starting salary in the state for beginning teachers and the fourth-highest for starting teachers with master’s degrees.
Attempts to contact Prince William Education Association President Maggie Hansford for comment about the proposed raises were not immediately successful Thursday.
