Gar-Field High School first day: Students in the hallways

Gar-Field High School students arrive on the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 22.

 Doug Stroud
Gar-Field High School first day: Superintendent LaTanya McDade

Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade with Gar-Field High School Principal Matthew Mathison.
Gar-Field High School first day

Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.
Gar-Field High School first day of school: students arrive

Gar-Field High School students arrive for the first day of the new school year on Monday, Aug. 22.
Gar-Field High School: first day

Gar-Field High School students find their way to class on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 22.
