The new school year began Monday morning in Prince William County with students piling out of school buses anxious to see friends and greeted by waiting teachers, anxious to start teaching them.
Prince William County Public School Superintendent Dr. LaTayna McDade was at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge Monday morning. The county's more than 100 schools welcomed back about 90,000 students on the first day of classes.
“We are just excited to be returning back to school, and I think what I am hopeful about is embracing a really positive school year, focused on teaching and learning,” she said.
McDade said she hopes to be getting away “from some of the distractions” of the last couple of years due to the pandemic.
“Having students return to some normal routine so we can really focus on the core business of education,” she added, “because there have been so many distractions in the past.”
While the worst of the pandemic appears to be over, new variants continue to emerge, and the possibility remains that COVID-19 could again disrupt schools and learning.
“Of course, we are going to follow the health professionals, but we are getting out of the health care business,” McDade said. “We are going to focus on being educators. That’s what we know how to do.
“It’s been tough trying to focus on the core business while at the same time trying to mitigate all these different things,” she said. “I think we’ve done a good job, as best that we can, but I also recognize that we are in a place where we’ve learned a lot about living with COVID, and we’ve come a long way.”
McDade said since the pandemic, a lot has changed in education. “While it’s been a tumultuous couple of years and very challenging, we’ve learned some things and had some innovations that came out of all of this,” she said.
One big change is that each Prince William County student will be given a laptop computer that they can use for learning, she said. Before the pandemic that move was part of a five-year plan.
“We’ve invested in our four-year strategic plan to have a digital equity initiative to ensure that every single school has modern technology, one-to-one devices [laptops] for students as well as technological tools for teachers,” McDade said.
“These are big steps that we wouldn’t have been able to do without the infusion of stimulus dollars to make this shift,” she said. “Some positive things did come out of [the pandemic] in terms of how we became more innovative in the classroom.”
McDade said teachers “flipped on a dime from in-person learning to something new that they had never experienced before but they did it. It was a herculean effort.”
Yet like school districts across the country, Prince William Schools are wrestling with teacher vacancies.
The school division hired about 1,000 new teachers to begin the new year.
“We’ve done a really good job with creative solutions around that,” McDade said.
About two weeks ago, McDade announced that the school division had hired about 900 teachers but still had more than 300 vacancies. As of last week, the number was down to 242 openings. Since then, 74 “teaching professionals on temporary assignment” have been hired. They are individuals with bachelor’s degrees and one year of successful experience with students who are working toward provisional teaching licenses. Those additions brought the current number of vacancies as of the first day of school to 168.
Students at Gar-Field High School appeared happy to be back, but the pandemic was still on their minds. While several wore masks, the vast majority did not.
“This is my last first day. I’m a senior,” said Ashley Boateny. “I’m going to enjoy my senior year. I didn’t get to enjoy my freshman year because of COVID. I hope this year will be back to normal.”
“I’m excited for the new year but I’m also a little nervous because I don’t know what’s to come,” said junior Jordana Wakely.
“I’m excited but also sad because it’s the beginning of the end,” said Kayla Wakely, a senior and Jordana’s sister. “I’m going to live in the now and make as many memories as possible before heading to college.”
“This is my junior year, and we are going to be able to do more stuff and spend more time with friends. No more masks or social distancing,” said Marilin Mejia.
The superintendent said she is only looking forward and embracing positive energy.
“No one drives a car only looking in the rearview mirror,” she said. “You’ve got to be moving forward. There are endless possibilities for our scholars, and that is what I’m going to latch on to.”
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.