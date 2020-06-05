Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts is calling on the local school board to rename Stonewall Jackson High School and Stonewall Middle School in an effort to remove symbols of racism from county schools.
Walts said in a letter to staff, parents and students on Friday that the proposed changes are in response to recent events, “locally and nationally” that “have shown that the voices of many in our community are not being heard.”
“We can no longer represent the Confederacy in our schools,” Walts said. “It is an insult and an affront to our students, especially in schools where the majority of the students are students of color.”
Earlier this week, two Prince William County school employees created controversy after making racist comments on social media. A teacher’s aide at Covington-Harper Elementary School was placed on administrative leave after allegedly making a Facebook post in which she used the “n” word. A few days later, a Battlefield High School baseball coach was fired after writing “I’d put a knee on his neck too,” in the comments section of an article posted by Bleacher Report.
In addition to requesting that the two schools be renamed, Walts is also asking the school board to prohibit the wearing or flying of the Confederate flag on school grounds. Walts said that such behavior is “often meant to intimidate students of color, and as such, it is a disruption to the educational environment.”
In the letter, Walts also requested that the board create a community panel to review the school division’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Prince William County Police. The MOU provides the school system with school resource officers trained by the police department.
Walts is asking the school board to make recommendations regarding the MOU if changes are needed.
“Our law enforcement partners are critical to the safety of all our students and employees and we thank them for their service. We recognize, however, that the relationship between police and all the members of our school community is not always perceived positively,” Walts said.
Walts added that the Prince William County school division is majority-minority and that more must be done to pursue diversity and equity for all students.
“We must be vigilant in promoting antiracism. In so doing, we must ensure that employees who work in our schools are aligned with these practices. If they are not, they must be removed from our classrooms,” Walts said.
