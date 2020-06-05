Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.