If coronavirus health restrictions allow it, the Class of 2020 might just get to walk across the stage and receive their high school diplomas after all.
Superintendent Steven Walts announced during a school board meeting Wednesday night that plans are in the works to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at all 12 Prince William County high schools and both non-traditional schools in early August, as long as state and local health regulations in place at the time allow it.
The ceremonies, if they occur, will be held in the schools’ stadiums, gyms or auditoriums. Families will be allowed to attend, Walts said.
“However, tickets may be limited depending on exact social distancing requirements and the size of the venues,” Walts said.
The ceremonies have been tentatively scheduled for the week of Aug. 3 through 7, with PACE West set for Wednesday, Aug. 19, Walts said.
“The ceremonies will follow the social distancing requirements that are in place as of those dates,” he added. “It is very important to note that this plan and those dates may be changed depending upon the evolving health situation related to COVID-19 virus.”
If health precautions prohibit in-person ceremonies in early August, virtual options will be considered, Walts said.
The plans were the result of meetings held with all high school principals in the county, Walts said.
“I have a ton of interaction with seniors, and we’re going to do everything we can to make something special for our graduating seniors,” Walts said. “You can rest assured of that.”
Individual high school principals will be sharing exact times and dates with the Class of 2020 graduates and their families in the weeks ahead, Walts said.
Since Gov. Ralph Northam announced in March that Virginia’s schools would be closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was feared that high school seniors would not participate in graduation ceremonies this year. The school division canceled all the June graduation ceremonies shortly after Northam made his announcement.
In recent days and weeks, a few Virginia school divisions have announced plans for alternative graduations.
In Fauquier County, Superintendent David Jeck announced this week that schools would assign families individual times to watch their graduates walk across a stage to receive their diplomas in mid-May.
In Stafford County, one graduation ceremony will be held for all five high schools' graduating seniors on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 8 a.m. at North Stafford High School.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
