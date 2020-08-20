Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts told the school board Wednesday that approximately 1,894 special education students, English language learners and students with interrupted learning will return to school this fall for in-person learning.
Walts outlined the school divisions plan to return the “most vulnerable” students to school for in-person learning and said he was “very confident” that the school division will be prepared to open on Sept. 8.
“It was the board’s desire and mine as well to bring back the most vulnerable of our students,” Walts said.
Of the students returning to school, 1,162 are special education students, 361 students are both English language learners and special education students, and 371 are English language learners. The rest of the school division’s 91,000 students will be learning remotely for the first 10 weeks of the school year.
Walts said the administration considered students for in-person learning who spend 50% or more of their school day in a special education setting and require significant specialized support from a special education teacher, as well as students “that have challenges learning in a virtual environment due to their documented disability.”
The schools also considered English language learners who have special needs and students who have three or more years of interrupted formal schooling.
Walts said that, as of Wednesday, the administration “will be able to appropriately staff for these students.” Walts said he will return to the board next week to inform them of how many teachers and staff will be returning to school in-person.
Walts addressed concerns about the safety of students, staff and teachers. Walts said the schools are taking precautions to protect students, staff and teachers from the coronavirus by providing personal protective equipment.
“We will have plenty (of masks) on hand,” Walts said. “If a student doesn’t have one and it’s time to get on the bus, they’re going to be handed one right then and there at no cost.”
Teachers and staff caring for special needs students who need extraordinary care, like those who need to be lifted onto buses, will be provided with face shields, N95 respirators, full-length gowns and Kevlar sleeves for their forearms, Walts said.
Occoquan District School Board member Lillie Jessie raised concerns about the safety of special education teachers returning to school. Jesse said those teachers would have a higher exposure rate to COVID-19 than general education teachers who would be teaching from home.
“There’s no drill for COVID because a teacher can’t see it coming,” Jessie said. “I’m not going to sign off on exposing teachers to something that you can’t see.”
Jessie asked whether hazard pay would be available to the teachers who would be returning to school in person.
Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Amy White said the administration had surveyed school divisions in Fairfax, Loudoun and Stafford and said that “not one of them are considering hazard pay.”
“All of our teachers are expected to work their seven-hour day whether its virtual or in-person. Again, that would be a very complicated issue with salaried employees. But the answer is, ‘no.’ No one I’m aware of has decided to do this at this time,” White said.
School Board Vice Chair Loree Williams (Woodbridge) said the current plan for reopening is not what she and much of the rest of the board were expecting when they voted to begin the school year virtually in July.
“The board made a motion to have a virtual start with a slow roll out of special education students in the building. When we made that motion, most of us felt like that meant something different than what we are seeing right now,” Williams said. “Even as we meet today and discuss this issue, the information is still changing and being updated.”
Walts said that under normal circumstances the changes made by the administration are much more methodical. But, he said, “because this is a global pandemic, these things can change on a dime.”
“We are doing everything that is advised by the CDC,” Walts said.
Walts reiterated that the administration is confident that schools would be prepared to reopen in September and said that reopening for a small number of students is “an opportunity” to learn how to operate schools safely during the pandemic.
“Because we’re starting with a small number … it gives us an opportunity to learn what managing in this kind of a pandemic is going to be like,” Walts said. “We will probably make some mistakes, but we’ll be able to learn in a much more controlled way with many fewer students in the schools.”
The school board will meet next Wednesday, Aug. 26, to further discuss back-to-school planning.
