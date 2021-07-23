Summer school enrollment up by at least 45% in Prince William, programs expand to 30 schools

Marsteller Middle School teacher Angela Stouffer knew she’d have to approach summer school for her rising sixth-graders a little differently this year.
For one thing, some of her students hadn’t physically attended school for about 16 months – back when they were in fourth grade. And because COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, students and teachers must remain 3 feet apart and avoid group work and sharing materials. Even assignments on paper are discouraged because collecting and sharing paper could be a means of spreading the virus.
Still, Stouffer, who teaches students life skills such as time management and organization, said she’s trying to be creative and make the best of it. She’s also giving the 12 students in each of her classes extra time to socialize and just enjoy each other’s company after being out of the classroom for so long.
“It’s been kind of fun to see [the students] just be kids and talk to each other and interact with each other,” she said. “I wish I could see their little faces, but we talk a lot about how we can tell when people are smiling even when they are wearing a mask. We can see in our eyes that we’re smiling.”
After the ongoing pandemic kept most of Prince William County’s students out of the classroom for more than a year, summer school enrollment is up by at least 45%. In a typical year, between 7,000 to 9,000 students attend summer school. This year enrollment is about 13,000, according to Dara Dugger, director of the school division’s Office of Student Management and Alternative Programs, known as OSMAP, which oversees summer school.
Also, because of social distancing requirements, summer school is being offered at 30 different school sites instead of the usual 21.
The 13,000 students enrolled comprise about 15% of the school division’s 89,000 students. But most students are participating because their parents decided they could use some extra support and not necessarily because they are behind academically, Dugger said.
“Some teachers had the opportunity to refer students, but … what I’m finding more so, is families are wanting their … their students to get more support,” Dugger said. “Coming to summer school driven more by families.”
Of the students enrolled this summer, more than 6,000, are in elementary school. About 2,600 middle school students are also attending along with 4,100 high school students, Dugger said.
Students could attend summer school either in-person or virtually – but there are no hybrid classes. Students are either all virtual classes or all in-person, Dugger said.
And in a switch from what the school division saw last school year when about 60% of students opted to remain virtual, more than 90% of elementary students and more than 85% of middle school students are attending summer school in person. At the high school level, however, only about 31% of students are attending school in person, according to data provided by the school division.
But that’s not unusual, given that many high school students take summer classes online to either to get ahead in their coursework or re-take classes if necessary. High school classes are taking place at Gar-Field High School, which is also hosting the school division’s summer school program geared toward high school students who are learning English as a second language.
The school division is spending more money on summer school this year but most of it is coming from federal COVID-19 relief. The total cost of summer school is $6.7 million, about $4.3 million of which is being paid for by federal stimulus dollars, according to Diana Gulotta, Prince William County schools’ spokeswoman.
Summer school tuition ranges from $30 for high school students enrolled in “graduation academy,” a program tailored to help seniors who fell short of required credits to graduate in June, to $470 for the six-week high school programs. The elementary and middle school program is $260, according to the school division website.
Several students qualify for free summer school, including those whose skills are below grade level, special education students and those learning English as a second language.
Some programs are offered at no cost, including SOL remediation for high school students. The exact number of students attending for free this year was not immediately available, Gulotta said.
The main difference in summer school this year is that class sizes are smaller – capped at about 12 students to allow for social distancing – and programs include more of a focus on students’ social and emotional wellbeing in light of the pandemic, Dugger said.
“Social emotional learning was embedded into the K-8 summer school program for a more comprehensive approach to learning loss,” Dugger said.
Summer school also includes new programs this year, including elementary school math enrichment, an “algebra I prep enrichment camp” for middle school students and middle and high school “success academies,” Dugger said.
Schools also have a bit more flexibility, and some are tailoring their programs to meet their students’ specific needs. Kilby Elementary, a Title 1 school in Woodbridge, is offering a longer summer program – seven weeks instead of three – with Mondays and Fridays off. The aim is to allow students to still enjoy time off during the summer and better accommodate those who travel, said teacher Michelle Elliott, who teaches first and second grade students.
Under the traditional three-week schedule, students who had to miss a week of summer school lost out on 30% of the program. With the longer timeframe, skipping one week amounts to missing only three days. The program has attracted the participation of 178 of Kilby’s 597 students, or about 30%. All of Kilby’s students are attending summer school at no cost, Elliott said.
So far, she said, things are going well. Teachers are stressing the basics like reading, writing and math, but also trying to make it fun by incorporating themes into their curriculum.
“Everyone has some learning gaps, so we’re working on filling those and having some fun at the same time,” she said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
