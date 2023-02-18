Kerensa Sumers, the Democratic candidate in Tuesday's special election for the Gainesville District supervisor’s seat, outraised Bob Weir, her Republican opponent, by more than two to one, collecting about $44,500 in donations to Weir’s $17,745.
But an analysis of the two candidates’ donor lists reveals a clear division of support. Sumers received donations from Prince William Digital Gateway landowners and other developers, including Stanley Martin, who have data center rezonings currently before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Weir, meanwhile, received campaign cash from residents who have been active in the opposition to the Digital Gateway, the Devlin Technology Park and efforts to further develop the area formerly known as the rural crescent.
Both Weir and Sumers are on the ballot for the Tuesday, Feb. 21 special election to fill the Gainesville District supervisor's seat left vacant when former supervisor Pete Candland resigned in December over conflict of interest issues. Candland and his wife Robyn signed a contract to sell their home and 5.7 acres to Compass data centers, one of two data center companies seeking to develop the Digital Gateway.
Among Sumers’ donations, about 30%, or more than $13,000, came from landowners in the Digital Gateway planning area who have already signed contracts to sell their land to data center developers QTS or Compass, according to the projects’ rezoning applications.
Sumers’ largest single cash donation – $5,000 – came from the “Coalition for a Brighter PWC,” a political action committee formed by Mike Grossman, who owns a $1.8 million home on 10 acres on Trappers Ridge Court in Gainesville. Grossman and his eight Trappers Ridge Court neighbors have signed contracts to sell their land to Compass data centers as part of the Digital Gateway project, according to the project's rezoning application.
Sumers’ next largest donation –$2,500 – was from Jeff Mulhausen, a businessman who helped coordinate one of the land assemblages for the Digital Gateway project.
Stanley Martin, the developer behind the Devlin Technology Park, provided Sumers’ third-largest contribution at $2,000, while the fourth-largest came from Tim Kissler, another Digital Gateway landowner whose home and five acres on Livia Drive are under contract to sell to Compass data centers, according to the Compass rezoning application.
Compass and QTS have filed three rezonings to develop 1,760 acres of the 2,139-acre Digital Gateway corridor along Pageland Lane, just north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park. The projects are under review and have not yet been scheduled for hearings before either the Prince William County Planning Commission or the Board of Supervisors.
The Devlin Technology Park is seeking a rezoning for up to 14 data centers on 270 acres near Linton Hall and Devlin roads. Early on Feb. 8, after hearing from about 80 residents mostly in opposition to the plan, the supervisors deferred their vote on the development until March 7.
Sumers also received a collective $5,000 from 19 landowners in the 13000 block of Catharpin Valley Drive. Their addresses match with those listed in the Digital Gateway comprehensive plan staff report, which notes the county received requests from 22 landowners along the 13000 block of Catharpin Valley Drive who sought to be included in the Digital Gateway planning area but made their requests too late.
Sumers also received $8,000 in digital advertising support from the SEIU, a labor union; about $5,000 from other real estate developers; and about $5,300 from Democratic elected officials. Sumers also received a total of about $6,000 in smaller donations, her report says.
Weir received his largest donation from Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, for $2,000, as well as another $1,000 from Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles.
He also received about $4,400 collectively from 10 known opponents of the Digital Gateway.
Weir received $1,000 donations from James Michael, a retiree from Herndon; Kathy Kulick, vice chair of the HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia, which opposes the Digital Gateway; and Elizabeth Ward of Haymarket.
Matthew Renninger, Sumers’ campaign manager, said that the donation from Stanley Martin doesn’t necessarily mean that Sumers will vote for Devlin or any other data center project in the future if she is elected.
“Kerensa won’t make decisions on land-use cases until they go before the board and go through the regular land-use process,” said Renninger. “Just because someone donates doesn’t mean she’s going to say, ‘Okay, what do you want me to do?’”
Weir said he was not surprised that his donations came mostly from like-minded residents who share his opposition to the Digital Gateway.
“They apparently like what I’m doing,” he said.
Reach Jill Palermo and Anya Sczerzenie at news@fauquier.com
