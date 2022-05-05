It’s been two years since Forest Park High School students last held their annual “Suicide Awareness Walk,” but there wasn’t any question about about bringing it back as soon as possible. If anything, the pandemic only underscored the need for an event to raise awareness about mental illness, student organizers say.
“Mental health has always been a huge issue for students and teenagers, but I feel like the pandemic has made it so much worse,” said Maggie Neall, a Forest Park High School junior who is among the students leading this year’s walk. “If people were feeling isolated before, physically having to be away from everyone just makes you feel more isolated.”
The purpose of the “Suicide Awareness Walk” is to encourage and educate the community about mental health challenges and how to seek help.
“But also, it’s about ending the stigma; that this isn’t a bad thing to talk about and it’s OK to let others know and to find help,” said Lindsay Krutzler, a Forest Park senior working on this year’s event. “Because there’s a lot of people who struggle with [mental illness] and feel like they can’t talk to others about it.”
Now in its sixth year, the Suicide Awareness Walk is coordinated by Forest Park students under the direction of social studies teacher Shannon Geraghty.
Before the pandemic hit in 2020, Forest Park held the walk annually since 2015. The idea was brought to Geraghty by a student who experienced a suicide in her family. At the time, it was the only suicide awareness walk in the U.S. organized by a public high school, Geraghty said.
This year’s walk will take place this Saturday, May 7 – rain or shine -- at Forest Park High School, 15721 Forest Park Drive in Woodbridge. The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. in the school’s gym. Participants will be invited to pick up a strings of colored beads signaling their experience with mental illness and suicide. For example, different colors are assigned for those who have suffered from mental illness or are helping someone who is. Other colors are for those who have attempted suicide or are grieving the loss of a loved one.
Walkers will also be invited to pick up information from various nonprofit agencies that provide mental health services, students said.
Speakers at the event will include U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-11th, state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, and Prince William County Superintendent LaTanya McDade.
After the indoor portion of the event concludes, the students will lead participants on a 6-mile walk from Forest Park High School to Hylton High School along Spriggs Road. The road contains a wide walking path, which students mark with posters bearing facts about suicide and mental illness as well as encouraging messages. “Tomorrow needs you,” reads one of the posters students prepared for the event, while another notes: “Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.”
Students have been working in committees since February to research suicide and mental illness, invite dignitaries and nonprofits, solicit donations of water bottles and snacks and to encourage students to participate.
There’s no need to pre-register to walk. Those who would like to participate can just show up at Forest Park Saturday morning, the students said.
