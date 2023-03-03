State Sen. John Bell announced Thursday he will not seek reelection due to a recent diagnosis of prostate cancer.
Del. Suhan Subramanyam, a fellow Democrat who shares some of Bell's Loudoun and Prince William County constituents, announced the same day he will seek his party's nomination to run for the state Senate seat representing the newly drawn 32nd District, which now includes only part of Loudoun County.
In a letter to the state Senate, Bell said, “It’s become clear to me that my cancer treatment will greatly impact my life going forward, and I must consider the challenges of balancing my treatment, my campaign duties, my business obligations, and my family.”
“For this reason, I have made the incredibly difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate of Virginia,” he wrote.
Subramanyam was first elected in 2019 to serve the House of Delegates' previous 87th District, which included part of Prince William County. In a March 2 news release, Subramanyam called Bell "a friend and a mentor" and "a dedicated public servant."
“I know that I have big shoes to fill, but if elected to the Senate, I will continue the work I started as a delegate to empower my constituents, put people and families before special interests, and stand up for our core values,” he said.
Subramanyan said he wants to create a robust economy Loudoun families and businesses. He wants to protect reproductive rights and voting rights from “extremism, delivering a world-class education to our kids, and keeping our community safe and healthy.”
Only Loudoun County is included in the new 32nd District, which stretches roughly from Ashburn to South Riding.
