Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 41F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 41F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.