Students express excitement, nervousness as the new school year begins

“It’s nerve-racking, but also exciting.” That’s how Freedom High School senior Daniel Martinez, 17, said he felt about heading back to school Monday morning, the first day of classes for Prince William County students.
Martinez, a member of Freedom High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, came dressed in his full uniform on Monday morning along with a face mask, a requirement of all students, staff and visitors across the school division. Martinez said he thought his fellow classmates likely had the same mixed emotions as they returned to school during the pandemic, some for the first time in more than a year.
“They’re mostly excited about being able to come back to school,” he said, but also a bit nervous. “I don’t want to get sick,” he added.
Kasey Diggs, a 16-year-old junior, echoed his sentiments. “It’s a little nerve-racking, but it’s nice to be back and out of the house,” she said.
Freedom High School, in Woodbridge, was expecting about 2,100 students – or 97% of those enrolled – to return to school for in-person classes on Monday, according to Principal Inez Bryant.
Like all of the county’s 100 schools, Freedom High required everyone to wear a face-covering – regardless of their vaccination status – unless they had a documented excuse from a physician or a disability that keeps them from donning a mask. (Parents can also fill out a form requesting an exemption for a “sincerely-held religious belief,” according to the school division website.)
Aside from that, the morning rush into the building seemed fairly normal. Bryant and several teachers greeted students outside the building along with a group of cheerleaders and members of the school’s marching band.
Prince William County opened two new schools on Monday, Aug. 23: Gainesville High School, near Jiffy Lube Live in Gainesville, and Potomac Shores Middle School, in Potomac Shores. But the school division waved off requests to visit those schools on the opening day, citing a rush of interest. About 20 local media outlets asked to visit the new schools, said school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.
“With COVID, we’re trying to limit the visitors,” she explained.
Instead, new Prince William County schools’ Superintendent LaTanya McDade met reporters outside Freedom High School Monday morning along with other local officials, including Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, and Woodbridge School Board Representative Loree Williams. Freedom High, which opened in 2004, was chosen in part to showcase the school division’s diversity, McDade said.
The results of the 2020 Census, released last week, showed Prince William to be both the second-most populous county in Virginia and also one of the most diverse and fastest-growing.
Noting that Freedom High students speak more than 30 languages at home, McDade called the school “a great place to kick off the school year – to highlight the diversity of the county.”
63 COVID-19 cases reported before the first day
McDade also stressed that safety was “top of mind” as students return to school amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the state driven by the more contagious Delta variant. Already, the school division has reported 63 COVID-19 cases among students and staff this month – nearly all of which occurred before the first day of school. More than half required the school division to notify “close contacts” in school buildings because of possible exposures, according to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The number of cases is higher than the 50 reported in September 2020 but well below the peak of 899 cases logged during the worst of the pandemic in January 2021, when classes were still virtual for all but the youngest grade levels.
On virtual instruction, staff vacancies, late buses
In recent weeks, about 1,500 parents signed a petition asking the school division to allow their children to revert to remote instruction because of the rising COVID-19 cases. The school division has so far largely refused those requests, pointing to a May deadline for opting into virtual learning. Concerned parents counter the school division should be more flexible given the deadline occurred when the pandemic seemed to be waning, and that parents could not have predicted the current Delta-variant-driven surge.
Asked about the petition Monday, McDade said she “absolutely [does] understand” parents’ concerns but stressed that in-person learning “is not only optimal, it is safe.”
McDade further said that staffing issues made a last-minute switch to virtual instruction impossible, as schools might not have had enough teachers for in-person learning had they allowed large numbers of students to go virtual.
“We had to make sure that every learning experience is a quality experience,” she added.
The school division is trying to avoid concurrent instruction this year – where teachers instruct students learning both inside the building and from home.
Virtual instruction is being provided by contractor Proximity Learning for elementary school students. Middle school students learning virtually are being instructed by local middle school teachers who opt to teach an extra class and will be paid extra to do so. High school students are using Virtual Virginia and Virtual Prince William. Virtual high school learners can opt to attend certain classes in-person if they are not offered via those programs, according to the school division website.
Regarding staffing, McDade said the school division is “closing the gap” on existing vacancies – more than 200 of which remained last week, Inside Nova reported.
Despite those vacancies, which included about 100 bus-driver positions, “we are ready for the first day of school,” McDade said.
Still, there were reports of late school buses Monday, and the school division posted alerts about transportation delays on its website, asking parents for patience.
Gulotta said the school division had "a limited number of afternoon bus routes that were delayed out of over 600 routes."
The primary reasons for late buses included last-minute bus route changes; a bus driver shortage and extra pick-up and drop-off traffic delaying buses at schools, Gulotta said in an email.
"We sincerely apologize to our students and their families for the inconvenience caused by these delays," she added. "We appreciate everyone’s patience during this first week as some buses may run late while trying to get everyone back into a routine."
No staff vaccine mandate yet
Unlike school divisions in the city of Alexandria and Arlington and Fairfax counties, Prince William schools are not requiring staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to submit to regular testing.
But McDade said the vaccine is the “best defense” against COVID-19 and said a mandate for staff members “is worth exploring.”
“There’s been no decision of late, but if things change, we will inform the public,” she said.
McDade also stressed that parents should read the school division’s recently updated FAQs about pandemic protocols, which explain that schools will notify students and staff of COVID-19 cases in their buildings and spell out quarantine rules for students and staff.
If students must quarantine, asynchronous instruction will be provided so they can keep up with their schoolwork from home, the website says.
Bryant, Freedom High School’s principal, said the school would do its best to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by allowing students to eat lunch outside in the courtyard and by positioning staff members in the hallways to keep the traffic flowing.
“We’ll do our best with social distancing,” she added. “But when we’re at 97% capacity, we really can only do the best we can.”
The goal for the day, Bryant said, was to help students and staff reacclimate to the school building – and the school-day routine -- after most spent much of last year learning and working from home.
“This is all new for some of them – especially the ninth and 10th graders," Bryant said.
Bryant said teachers would be ready to “meet students where they are” and would work with them to address gaps in learning that may have developed during the year of remote learning.
“But that’s nothing new in education,” she added.
As for the students, most seemed focused on a return to normalcy despite the lingering pandemic -- and a few expressed the usual first-day jitters.
“I feel like I’m going to get lost finding my classes,” said Junior Velasquez, a 16-year-old 11th grader.
What was he most looking forward to?
“Seeing my friends and stuff,” he said. “We haven’t seen our friends in the longest.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.