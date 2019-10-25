A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with threats against Marsteller Middle School made via social media that were later determined to be “not credible,” according to police.
On Monday, Oct. 21, the school resource officer at Marsteller Middle received information of a potential threat of violence at the school, located at 14000 Sudley Manor Drive in Bristow, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation revealed that on Thursday, Oct. 17, a student made statements of potential violence toward the school while in a social media group chat, Carr said in a news release.
The SRO identified the student and determined that the risk to the school was not credible. Following the investigation, the student was charged with communicating threats of bodily harm in connection with the incident. The case will be handled through juvenile court services, Carr said.
