A 14-year-old Woodbridge Senior High School student was charged Tuesday for allegedly trying to strangle another 14-year-old student during a fight at school, according to police.
The school resource officer assigned to the high school was notified of an assault on the school’s campus. A police investigation determined that two 14-year-old boys were in a physical argument when one allegedly grabbed the other’s neck. Soon after, another student intervened, and the fight was dispersed, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Following an investigation, a student was arrested and charged with strangulation. Only minor injuries were reported, Carr said in a news release.
The student who was charged was being held Thursday at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center, the release said.
