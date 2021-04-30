You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strong winds leave more than 1,000 without power in Prince William

  • Updated
  • 0

More than 1,000 homes and businesses were without power at 8 p.m. as a result of strong winds that pushed through the area with a line of thunderstorms earlier tonight.

Gusty winds associated with the storms knocked down trees and cut off power to about 700 Dominion customers and more than 400 NOVEC customers in Prince William County, according to the utilities' websites.

Screen Shot 2021-04-30 at 7.46.12 PM.png

About 80 customers are without power in Dumfries, according to Dominion Energy.

Dominion outages are concentrated in two areas of the county: In Bristow and Manassas along Lucasville Road, where 577 customers are in the dark tonight, and in eastern Prince William near Dumfries, where about 80 homes and businesses are without power.

NOVEC outages are more widespread but are mostly in the Signal Hill, Manassas and Bristow areas.

There's no indication when the power will be back on. Most of the damage is still under investigation, the utility companies say. 

More than 40,000 people are without power in all of Northern Virginia tonight, with most of the outages -- more than 22,000 -- in Fairfax County, according to Dominion Energy.

The worst of the bad weather is over, but the area remains under a "wind advisory," with gusts between 15 and 30 miles per hour expected, until 2 a.m. Saturday, May 1.

5 p.m.: Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park under severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia, including the City of Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County, until 5:15 p.m.

At 4:38 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Montgomery Village to near Chantilly to Warrenton, moving east at 65 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible. Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall, which cause damage to homes and vehicles.

Residents should seek shelter. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible, the weather service says.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters