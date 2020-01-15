Two days after residents of Montclair called police to report their homes had been hit by stray bullets, two similar incidents were reported in Potomac Shores and Woodbridge.
A homeowner in the 17000 block of Belle Isle Drive, located in the Potomac Shores area of Dumfries, called police to report a bullet hole found inside the home on Monday, Jan. 13.
Officers arrived at 6:15 p.m. to begin an investigation, which revealed that “multiple unknown males” were involved in an altercation in the area when shots were fired, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The suspects fled the area on foot and in a grey colored sedan, Carr said in a news release.
The Woodbridge incident was reported by a resident in the 3000 block of Jenny Lane who said they heard gunfire at about 4 a.m. that morning, Carr said in a news release.
The police investigation revealed that rounds were discharged from a vehicle, which fled the area. Jenny Lane is located in a residential area northeast of Minnieville and Smoketown roads.
No injuries were reported. Officers located shell casings in the street. No suspect vehicle description is available, Carr said.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(1) comment
"responsible gun ownership"
