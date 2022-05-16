About 4,300 Prince William County residences and businesses remained without power as of about 7 p.m. Monday night -- two hours after heavy storms moved through the area bringing high winds and hail in some areas.
Trees were down in Lake Ridge and Manassas, some falling across roads and a few on top of homes, according to reports from around the area.
Power outages were concentrated in eastern Prince William, stretching from the U.S. 1 corridor up through Occoquan and into areas north and east of Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway. Most of the town of Occoquan was still without power as of about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 16.
The largest outage -- affecting nearly 1,700 customers -- was centered along Davis Ford Road as of early Monday evening, according to the Dominion Power outage map.
Dominion had no estimate as for when the power would be restored, as the outages were still listed as "under investigation."
