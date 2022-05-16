Photo_News_tree down.jpeg

A tree fell across Springwood Drive in Lake Ridge during the late afternoon thunderstorm on Monday, May 16.

 By John Calhoun

About 4,300 Prince William County residences and businesses remained without power as of about 7 p.m. Monday night -- two hours after heavy storms moved through the area bringing high winds and hail in some areas.

Trees were down in Lake Ridge and Manassas, some falling across roads and a few on top of homes, according to reports from around the area.

Power outages were concentrated in eastern Prince William, stretching from the U.S. 1 corridor up through Occoquan and into areas north and east of Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway. Most of the town of Occoquan was still without power as of about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

The largest outage -- affecting nearly 1,700 customers -- was centered along Davis Ford Road as of early Monday evening, according to the Dominion Power outage map.

Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 7.01.07 PM.png

Areas of Prince William and Fairfax with large power outages as of about 7 p.m. Monday night.  Dominion was reporting about 14,500 customers without power across Virginia as of about 7 p.m. Monday. About 4,300 homes and businesses were without power in Prince William County.

Dominion had no estimate as for when the power would be restored, as the outages were still listed as "under investigation."

