Former Gainesville supervisor and lobbyist John Stirrup has defeated Josh Quill, a U.S. Marine veteran and Trump Administration appointee, in today’s Republican primary for the 21st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, according to still unofficial election results.
With 17 of 18 precincts reporting as of 10:00 p.m., Stirrup was ahead of Quill by 1,316 votes, garnering 65.08% of the total votes counted so far.
Stirrup, 66, will take on Democrat Josh Thomas in the Nov. 7 general election. Thomas, 35, is an attorney, a U.S. Marine veteran and has served in the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
Stirrup received Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s endorsement in the primary race and has said he is running because he has the experience necessary to deliver Virginia’s “conservative comeback” to Prince William County.
“In my career, I’ve spent quite a bit of time in government relations. I’ve worked at the federal level, state level and local level,” Stirrup said. “I know the process ... and I'll be able to hit the ground running,” if elected in November.
Stirrup was twice elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to represent the Gainesville District in 2003 and 2007. During his time on the board he initiated the controversial 287(g) program that allowed deputies access to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement databases to check the immigration status of anyone booked into the county jail. The program expired in 2020 but Stirrup says he favors renewing the 287(g) program because it “was a very helpful tool” in policing.
Stirrup served as a political appointee in the Reagan Administration in congressional relations. Most recently, he has worked as a partner at a government lobbying firm. Stirrup said he has resigned from representing any clients in Richmond to avoid “even the appearance at all of a conflict of interest.”
Stirrup has said he opposes data center proliferation near homes and schools, champions “parents’ rights,” including school vouchers and supports law enforcement.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
