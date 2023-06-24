Four days after the June 20 primary, only two votes separate two candidates in the Republican primary for the 29th District state Senate race, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Nikki Baldwin, a U.S. Navy veteran and singer-songwriter, was two votes ahead of her opponent, Maria Martin, an artist and author, after 100% of the vote was counted in Prince William County Saturday afternoon, including all absentee and provisional votes.
Baldwin garnered 2,605 of the votes cast in the race, or 50.02%, compared to Martin's 2,603 votes, representing 49.98% of the ballots cast.
The final result won't be known until Monday, when any provisional votes cast in Stafford County will be counted, both Baldwin and Martin said Saturday.
On primary election day, Martin was leading by four votes. But after mail-in absentee votes were processed on Friday, Baldwin gained 30 votes, while Martin only gained 23 votes, putting Baldwin in the lead by two votes.
On Saturday, after the provisional votes cast in Prince William County were counted, both Baldwin and Martin picked up an additional seven votes, meaning Baldwin hung on to her slim, two-vote lead.
“Win or lose, my election is a PERFECT example of why everyone should go to vote and pay closer attention to what’s going on during elections and with our elected officials,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
Baldwin told the Prince William Times on Saturday afternoon that while she’s “optimistic about the result,” because of the very slim margin, she will wait until Stafford’s canvass is complete on Monday before she claims victory.
In an interview Saturday evening, Martin said she’s “very thankful to all of the voters,” and is “waiting on the possibility of more votes in Stafford.”
“It is the tightest it could be,” Martin said. “A lot of people trusted in both of us.”
After the election is certified, if the results show that less than 1% of the votes cast in the race separate the two candidates, the losing candidate may request a recount within 10 days at her own expense.
If results show a difference of less than .5% of total votes cast in the race -- or the candidate requesting the recount ends up winning -- then the cost of the recount will be paid by the counties, according to Virginia law.
The eventual winner – Baldwin or Martin – will take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeremy McPike in the Nov. 7 general election.
McPike prevailed in his own tight primary race with Del. Elizabeth Guzman. The outcome of that race was not determined until all the absentee and provisional ballots were counted Saturday afternoon. There were 12,587 votes cast in the Democratic primary, and in the end, McPike won by 53 votes.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
