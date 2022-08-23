Many Prince William County residents are likely facing higher personal property tax bills this year than they paid on the same vehicles in 2021 despite the temporary tax relief the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved earlier this year.
Tax bills arriving in mailboxes over the past two weeks assess vehicles at only 80% of their value rather than the customary 100%. The county board took that step in April in an attempt to mitigate rising used car values driven by pandemic supply chain delays. Still, increasing used car values have driven tax bills higher.
In Virginia, personal property tax rates are set by local governing bodies during budget season every spring. Prince William County’s personal property tax rate of $3.70 per $100 in assessed value is the third lowest in Northern Virginia. Manassas Park’s rate is the lowest at $3, and neighboring Manassas City’s is the second lowest at $3.60. Fairfax County charges $4.54 and Fauquier County, $4.65.
Prince William county issued a statement Aug. 9, explaining that used vehicle car values had appreciated as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, supply chain shortages impacting the production of new vehicles and “unusual inflationary pressures.” The county explained that “vehicles have appreciated in value beyond what could be considered fair market value,” according to the press release.
During county budget talks last spring, Elijah Johnson, acting Prince William County executive, called the anticipated rise in the value of used cars and trucks “unprecedented.” Values for vehicle model years 2007 and later appreciated anywhere from 10% to 40% over the past year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association book of values, Prince William County Finance Director Michelle Attreed noted at the time.
“This spring, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved temporary personal property tax relief to help offset the high trade-in value of used vehicles. The discount is retroactive and is effective as of January 1, 2022, and expires at the end of the year,” Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said in an Aug. 18 Facebook post.
The temporary reduction is on top of the state’s existing “car tax relief” protocol, which exempts 45% of the tax on vehicles valued up to $20,000. (For vehicles valued at more than $20,000, the exemption is applied to the first $20,000 in value).
Even with the temporary relief, county Chief Finance Officer Michelle Attreed predicted last spring that vehicle tax bills would likely rise but not as much as they would without it. “Assessing at 80% of [a vehicle’s] value will not completely negate a personal property tax increase in all cases but will mitigate the impact,” Attreed told the Prince William Times in an April email.
In accordance with state law, Prince William County uses the “Clean Trade-in Value” established by J.D. Power (NADA) as fair market value of vehicles. The county provided this example on its website explaining how its “temporary property tax relief” is calculated:
"2013 GMC Yukon Clean Trade-in Value per J.D. Power (NADA) is $18,800, therefore $18,800 x 80% = $15,040 is the assessed value on the personal property tax bill."
Although there is no mention of the reduction on the property tax bills, the amount shown in the “assessed value” line on the bills represents 80% of the full assessment, Attreed said in a recent email.
When asked why the county decided not to explain the reduced assessment on tax bills, Attreed said it was a billing system decision.
“Adding additional language to the bills creates an added level of complexity, programming and testing. We try to avoid creating deviations from the out-of-the-box bills created by our billing system,” she wrote.
Some residents were surprised by tax bills exceeding the amounts they paid on the same vehicles last year and took to social media to express their frustrations.
Vicki Bellinger, of Woodbridge, said she drives a 2018 Hyundai Sonata and her personal property tax bill is $455 this year, an increase of $40 over last year’s bill.
“I used to get excited that it would lower each year as my car aged, but this is the second year in a row that it has increased!” KerriAnne Corbett Cooper, of Bristow, commented.
Personal property tax bills are due to county taxpayer services on or before Oct. 5.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
