Virginia's first presumed case of monkeypox involves a Northern Virginia woman who recently traveled to an African country where the disease is known to occur, state officials announced Thursday.
The woman, whose exact location and age are not being shared to protect her privacy, has not yet required hospitalization and is isolating at home. The Virginia Department of Health is awaiting confirmation of her test results from the U.S. Centers for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Lorrie Andrews-Spear, a VDH spokeswoman, in a May 26 news release.
The woman was not infectious during the time she was traveling. The health department is identifying and monitoring her close contacts, but no additional cases of monkypox have been detected in Virginia at this time, Spear said.
“Monkeypox is a very rare disease in the United States. The patient is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public.” State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin M. Greene said in a statement.
“Transmission requires close contact with someone with symptomatic monkeypox, and this virus has not shown the ability to spread rapidly in the general population. VDH is monitoring national and international trends and has notified medical providers in Virginia to watch for monkeypox cases and report them to their local health district as soon as possible,” Greene's statement continued.
“Based on the limited information currently available about the evolving multi-country outbreak, the risk to the public appears to be very low.”
Although rare, monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness that is transmitted when someone has close contact with an infected person or animal. Person-to-person spread occurs with prolonged close contact or with direct contact with body fluids or contact with contaminated materials, such as clothing or linens, the release said.
The illness typically begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swelling of the lymph nodes. After a few days, a specific type of rash appears, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, the release said.
Symptoms generally appear seven to 14 days after exposure and, for most people, clear up within two to four weeks.
“Some people can have severe illness and die,” the release continued. “As with many viral illnesses, treatment mainly involves supportive care and relief of symptoms.”
Virginians who are sick and have any of the symptoms consistent with monkeypox, should seek medical care from their healthcare provider, especially if they are in any of the following groups:
- Those who traveled to central or west African countries, parts of Europe where monkeypox cases have been reported, or other areas with confirmed cases of monkeypox during the month before their symptoms began;
- Those who have had contact with a person with confirmed or suspected monkeypox, or
- Men who regularly have close or intimate contact with other men.
Those who need to seek care should call their call your healthcare provider first to let them know they are concerned about possible monkeypox infection. That allows the health care team to take precautions to ensure others are not exposed, the release said.
On May 20, VDH distributed a Clinician Letter to medical professionals reminding them to report any suspected cases of monkeypox to their local health department as soon as possible and implement appropriate infection prevention precautions.
For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the World Health Organization website and the VDH website.
