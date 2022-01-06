State to offer COVID-19 testing at vaccination sites, including in Prince William, governor says

One of Prince William County’s community vaccination sites will soon offer COVID-19 testing as part of a new $5 million effort announced by Gov. Ralph Northam Thursday.
The Virginia Department of Health will open nine new “community testing centers” across the state to increase COVID-19 testing availability across the commonwealth. Prince William County will be among the new sites set to open in “the coming weeks,” according to a press release from Northam’s office.
The Prince William Health District offers two community vaccination centers – located at the old Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills mall and in a store space at the Manassas Mall – but it’s not yet known which site will host the COVID-19 testing, according to Sean Johnson, the health district’s spokesman.
Johnson said he also does not yet know when the testing will begin. But he noted it is something sorely needed in Prince William County and throughout the country.
“It’s a struggle to get [tested] anywhere. It’s an issue throughout the country and it’s definitely needed in the county,” he said.
Several privately run pop-up testing sites have opened around Prince William County in recent weeks, and testing has long been available at pharmacies and urgent care centers. But all testing outlets have been swamped in recent weeks as COVID-19 numbers have surged, largely fueled by the omicron variant.
The first of the new testing sites is scheduled to open this Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Richmond International Raceway, Gate 7, 4690 Caroline Ave., in Richmond. Eight additional sites are opening in the coming weeks, the release said.
The testing locations will be near or on the same property as existing CVCs in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk and Roanoke, the news release said.
These new testing centers are expected to administer more than 50,000 tests in January. Each of the nine sites will operate between four to six days per week and will be open from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the location, the release said.
The testing centers will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests – the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19, the release said.
“Testing is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to everything we can do increase access,” Northam said in a statement. “As Virginians continue to grapple with a national shortage of rapid tests, expanding our PCR capabilities will ensure more Virginians have access to free, reliable testing and can better protect themselves and their families.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
