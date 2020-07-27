Virginia State Police are investigating a high-speed motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 Sunday night that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Woodbridge man.
The crash occurred at 11:51 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the I-495 and I-95 interchange. A state trooper observed a group of six motorcycles traveling west on I-495 at a high rate of speed. As the trooper pulled in behind the pack of motorcycles, two accelerated and pulled away from the group. At that point, the trooper activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop on the speeding vehicles, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The motorcycles accelerated again and took the Exit 170-C ramp from westbound I-495 to southbound I-95. As the motorcycles came through the curve in the ramp at a high rate of speed, the trooper observed one of the motorcycles, a 2006 Honda CBR600RR, run off the right side of the road and strike the cement wall, Geller said in a news release.
Its operator, Nibeya Tesfaye, 24, of Woodbridge, was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation at this time. The other motorcyclist did not stop at the scene, Geller said.
