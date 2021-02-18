UPDATED: Virginia State Police and transportation officials are reporting moderate snow and icy patches on numerous primary and secondary roads around Prince William County as well as several accidents. Motorists are urged to remain off the roads if possible.
As of 11 a.m., the state police had responded to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles across the state Thursday. The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities, said Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the state police.
In the Fairfax District, which includes Prince William County, there had been 47 traffic crashes and 27 disabled vehicles as of 11 a.m., Geller said in a news release.
As of 12:30 p.m., there were no power outages among either Dominion or NOVEC customers in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park, according to outage maps on the Dominion Energy and NOVEC websites
Dominion was reporting about 44 customers out in Stafford County earlier today, but power has since been restored to those customers, according to the Dominion Energy website.
VDOT is reporting icy patches and snow on parts of Va. 234, Va. 123, U.S. 29, U.S. 1, Va. 28, U.S. 15, Prince William Parkway, Smoketown Road and Sudley Manor Road as well as many secondary roads, according to the 10 a.m. update on its online road conditions table.
1 of 54 reasons right now NOT to be driving in #Virginia during this storm. Fortunately, no one was injured in this crash along I-95 in #PrinceWilliam County. Plz #stayhome for now. It’s not worth the risk to your vehicle or your life. @VaDOTNOVA pic.twitter.com/ITu1FYX2uN— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 18, 2021
Prince William County and Manassas remain under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Total snow and sleet accumulations of up 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch are forecast in the area. Accumulations are expected to be higher in western Prince William County and lower near Interstate 95.
The state police is urging residents to stay off the roads if possible and to plan on slippery conditions if they must head out.
Motorists should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency, according to the National Weather Service.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.