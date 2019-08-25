Two people have been charged with reckless driving after a fiery crash on Interstate 66 Saturday that Virginia State Police now say involved eight vehicles. A 28-year-old McLean man was killed in the crash, and six people were injured, some with serious or life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation determined the pile-up began at about 10:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. That’s when a 2007 BMW sedan traveling west on I-66 struck the vehicle in front of it near Exit 53, near Va. 28, in Centreville, according to Connie Geller, spokeswoman for the state police.
The BMW then collided with a westbound tractor-trailer truck, which collided with several vehicles, including a Toyota RAV 4, before overturning in the roadway.
The Toyota RAV 4 ran off the right side of I-66 and over the Jersey wall, at which point it caught fire, Geller said.
The driver of the RAV 4, Joseph M. Castellano, 28, of McLean, died at the scene. His 28-year-old wife and passenger was flown to a Washington, D.C. hospital and is still being treated for life-threatening injuries, Geller said.
The driver of the BMW, Jonathyn R. Bland, 40, of Centerville, was also injured and transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He has been charged with reckless driving, Geller said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Shahbaz Singh, 34, of Fairfax, was also injured. He was transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was also charged with reckless driving. The tractor-trailer was loaded with water bottles, Geller said.
Three other individuals were also transported to Reston Hospital. One suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while two suffered minor injuries, Geller said.
I-66 was closed for 11 hours on Saturday, Aug. 24 as police investigated the crash. Traffic backups extended for at least five miles during parts of the day, officials said.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax County Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Fairfax County Fire and Fairfax County Police assisted state police at the scene, Geller said.
