Seven people, including one Virginia State trooper, were transported to the hospital with injuries as a result of a multi-vehicle crash that involved at least two Virginia State Police cruisers and shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 for about two hours Monday night, according to state police.
It all began with the police pursuit of a motorcycle in Fauquier County, said Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
The incident began at 9:37 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, when a state trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling east on I-66 in Fauquier County. The motorcyclist refused to stop and instead sped away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated, Geller said.
The motorcyclist continued into Prince William County and exited I-66 and eventually entered Interstate-95 heading south.
As state police positioned their vehicles around the motorcycle near the Dale City rest area in an attempt to stop it, the motorcyclist tried to maneuver around one of the state police vehicles to get away but instead sideswiped the patrol car, causing the motorcyclist to lose control. The motorcycle ran off onto the shoulder and crashed, Geller said.
Meanwhile, the state police vehicles, in an attempt to avoid striking the motorcycle, braked suddenly and ended up colliding with each another, which sparked a chain-reaction crash involving three non-law-enforcement vehicles that had been traveling south on I-95, Geller said.
One trooper and six drivers and passengers from the civilian vehicles were all transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Geller said.
The motorcyclist was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending, Geller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.