A Triangle woman has died and a passenger in her car was seriously injured in a May 9 crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County that Virginia State Police say might have been the result of driver distraction or high rates of speed.
The crash occurred along I-95, near Springfield, at about 3:33 a.m. on Monday, May 9, according to Shelby Crouch, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
A 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling south when it attempted to change lanes to the right and struck a 2019 Nissan Sentra. The impact caused the Sentra to strike a 2019 Hino box truck in the lane to the right. The Altima also struck the box truck and the impact caused the Altima to run off the left side of the road where it struck the jersey wall and caught fire, Crouch said in a news release.
The driver of the Altima, Ciera T. Berry, 28, of Triangle, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
A passenger in the Altima, Crystal S. Nelson, 22, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was also not wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
The driver of the Sentra, Mathe R. Luhota, 39, of Fredericksburg, was uninjured in the crash. The driver of the box truck, Jeremey T. Anderson, 29, of Richmond, was also uninjured in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts, the release said.
Speed and driver distraction are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation, Shelby said.
