Drivers on Interstate 66 near Warren County were joined on the roadway Saturday morning by a small plane that had to make an emergency landing in the westbound lane because of engine failure, according to the Virginia State Police.
The pilot and only occupant of the plane was not injured in the incident. Nor was anyone on the ground, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police spokesman.
At about 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, state police responded after a small private aircraft landed in the westbound lanes of I-66 near mile marker six in Warren County, Coffey said in a news release.
The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft suffered engine failure, the release said.
The FAA and NTSB were notified of the emergency landing, and the incident remains under investigation.
By 12:30 p.m., the plane was moved off the roadway and and has since been moved to a crossover in the middle of the highway. It's not clear if the westbound lanes were closed because of the incident or for how long.
