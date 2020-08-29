The Virginia State Police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed or has information about a crash on Interstate 95 near Occoquan early Thursday involving a tractor-trailer truck that was rear-ended by a white van.
The crash was followed by the unattended death of a young man whose body was found in the back of the van, according to police.
State police responded to the crash at 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27. Their investigation determined a tractor-trailer had been stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 160 for Route 123/Occoquan Lake Ridge. As the tractor-trailer began to pull back into the southbound travel lanes, it was struck from behind by a full-size Chevrolet work van. The tractor-trailer left the scene and continued southbound on I-95, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The adult male driver of the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries. After the scene was cleared, the body of a young adult male was located in the back cargo area of the van, Geller said in the release.
The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, autopsy and identification, Geller said.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The investigation into the crash and unattended death are ongoing.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office asks that anyone who witnessed the crash and or has information on the driver of the tractor-trailer involved in the crash to contact the state police by phone at 703-803-2676 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.