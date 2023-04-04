The Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a motorcyclist who shot a gun at an SUV on Interstate 66 Tuesday afternoon near the Prince William-Fauquier County lines.
The shooting was reported at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. An SUV traveling east on I-66 was struck by gunfire at the 40-mile marker near U.S. 15, according to Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
No injuries were reported. According to witnesses, the shooter was operating a motorcycle and sped away after the shooting, Geller said in a news release.
The release offered no description of the motorcycle or its driver. "The shooting does appear to have been isolated incident," Geller said.
Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has information related to the shooter is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 703-803-0026 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
