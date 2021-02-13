After responding to 283 traffic crashes across the state – including 83 in Northern Virginia -- the Virginia State Police are continuing to discourage people from driving on roads slick from ongoing freezing rain in Central, Southeastern and Northern Virginia.
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday due to “extremely icy and treacherous conditions across much of Central, Southeastern and Northern Virginia,” Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, said in a news release.
As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the state police were in the process of responding to 28 traffic crashes statewide and six disabled vehicles. The majority of the crashes involved only damage to vehicles and were concentrated in the VSP Chesapeake Division, Geller said.
From 12 a.m. through 4 p.m., officers responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide. No fatal crashes have been reported at this time, however, Geller said.
In the Fairfax Division, state police responded to 29 disabled vehicles and 83 traffic crashes, Geller said.
"Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads and clear fallen debris," Geller said.
Those who must travel are urged to practice the following safe traffic tips:
- Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
- Slow speed for icy conditions.
- Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
- Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
- Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
- Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
- Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.
