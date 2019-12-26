Since last weekend, nine people have been killed in six fatal crashes in Virginia, bringing the total number of traffic fatalities in the commonwealth to 800, according to Virginia State Police.
None of the six fatal crashes happened in Prince William or Fauquier counties.
They occurred in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties, and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
Three died in the Goochland County crash, and two died in the Rockingham County crash. The Newport News crash killed a pedestrian. Half of the crashes occurred on Christmas Eve day, Geller said in a news release.
With high traffic volume expected throughout the weekend and into next week, state police urge drivers to use extra caution and avoid distractions while behind the wheel.
“Sharing the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles, complying with speed limits, driving sober and always wearing a seat belt are required by law of all drivers in Virginia,” Geller said in a news release.
