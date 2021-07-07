State police: Manassas man killed July 4 in I-66 motorcycle crash

A Manassas man died Sunday, July 4, after his motorcycle hit a guard rail on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.
The motorcyclist, Eddie B. Short, 55, of Manassas, was traveling west on I-66 in Fairfax County when the crash occurred. Short’s motorcycle ran off the side of the interstate and struck a crash attenuator at about 12:33 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
The incident is being investigated as a single-vehicle crash, according to Corinne Geller, Virginia State Police spokeswoman.
Short was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that same day. Short was wearing a helmet, Geller said in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation.
