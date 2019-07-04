UPDATED: According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby has been safely located. The search for his abductor, Jashar R. Ashby, 21, continues at this time.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: At the request of the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert activation for an abducted 2-year-old male.
Raequon Alan Ashby, is a 2-year-old white boy with curly brown hair and blue eyes. He is 1'9 in height and weighs 25 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light-blue "Paw Patrol" shirt with a dark collar and red/black light-up "Paw Patrol" shoes.
Warren County Police believe that the child was abducted by Jashar R. Ashby, 21. Ashby is a black man with brown eyes and blond dreadlocks. The suspect is 5'10 in height and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.
The suspect's vehicle, a red 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plate: VTR 8376, was recovered abandoned overnight at a Warren County boat ramp. The suspect was last seen the afternoon of July 3, on Park Way in Front Royal.
Anyone with information concerning the child or the suspect should immediately call 911 or the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 540-635-4128 or #77 on a cell.
