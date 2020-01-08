One person died and two were seriously injured in two related crashes on Interstate 95 in Prince William County early Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said.
At 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, state police was notified of a two-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-95, at the 149-mile marker, near Triangle, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
A truck contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation to treat the roads was traveling north in the right lane when it was rear-ended by a 2002 Dodge Ram pulling a fifth-wheel trailer, state police said.
“The contract vehicle was not treating the road at the time of the crash, but did have its lights activated,” Geller said in the news release.
The impact of the crash caused the lights on the Dodge Ram's trailer to go dark, state police said.
Minutes later and as state police were responding to the scene, a 2018 Subaru traveling north in the right lane swerved to avoid the dark trailer but struck the rear of it. The impact of that crash caused the Subaru to catch fire, police said in the news release.
Virginia State Police Trooper K.J. Page was first to arrive on scene and pulled the Subaru's driver out of the burning vehicle, Geller said in the news release.
The driver of the Dodge, Kenneth R. Shiley, 43, of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The Dodge passenger, Chad D. Shifflett, 42, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seat belt, police said.
The driver of the Subaru, Cindy N. Scheett, 60, of Newport News, was transported to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the contract truck, Anduamlak Donduela, 37, of Washington, D.C., was transported to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the original crash remains under investigation, though weather does not appear to have been a factor, according to the state police news release. Charges are pending, Geller said.
