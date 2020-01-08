One Manassas man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving a Fauquier County school bus that occurred amid Tuesday’s snowstorm.
Mark R. Tee, 48, of Manassas, died at the scene of the Jan. 7 accident, which occurred just before 1 p.m. at Va. 55, also known as John Marshall Highway, and Va. 729, also known as Carrington Road.
Tee was a passenger in a GMC 2001 Savana van that was traveling east on Va. 55 when the driver lost control, crossed a double, solid-yellow centerline and collided with the westbound school bus, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, spokesman for the Virginia State Police.
There were no children aboard the bus when the crash occurred, Coffey said in a news release.
The driver of the GMC van, Charles E. Anderson, 71, of Manassas, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Anderson was wearing a seat belt, but Tee was not, Coffey said.
The driver of the school bus, a 59 year-old Warrenton woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. She was wearing a seat belt, Coffey said.
A passenger on the school bus, a 68-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. Another adult passenger on the school bus was uninjured, Coffey said.
Slick road conditions were factors in the cause of crash, which remains under investigation.
