A 24-year-old Henrico woman was killed Wednesday morning in a crash that closed some of the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Lorton, according to Virginia State Police.
State police are still investigating the incident but have determined the crash victim, Krista M. Kelley, 24, of Henrico, died at the scene after her 2014 Toyota Camry struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right, southbound shoulder of I-95 at the 163 mile marker in Fairfax County, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the state police.
The crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10. The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash, Geller said in a press release.
It’s not yet known why Kelley’s car veered off the roadway and onto the shoulder, striking the back of the truck. That’s part of the ongoing investigation, Geller said.
