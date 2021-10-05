You have permission to edit this article.
State police: Haymarket man dies after I-66 crash

  • Updated
A 70-year-old Haymarket man has died from injuries he sustained in a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 66, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers responded to the crash site, located at I-66 just east of U.S. 29, at 2:37 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and found that a 2011 Hyundai Sonata traveling west in the left center lane moved into the right center lane, striking a 2018 Dodge Journey, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police.

The Sonata continued into the right lane, striking a 2015 Freightliner box truck. It then moved back to the left, crossing all lanes of traffic and striking the ditch on the left side of the road, Crouch said in a news release.

The driver of the Dodge and the driver of the box truck were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts, the release said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Charles N. Ullman, 70, of Haymarket, was transported to Reston Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

