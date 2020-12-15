A Dumfries woman was killed in a one-car crash in Caroline County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
At about 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, state police responded to the crash, located on in Caroline County on U.S. 17, also known as Tidewater Trail.
The site of the crash was about one-tenth of a mile north of Va. 301, also known as A.P. Hill Boulevard, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on U.S. 17 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Geller said in a news release.
The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt, Geller said
The victim of the crash was identified as Allison Stofko, 33, of Dumfries, Geller said.
